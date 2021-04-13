USD/JPY seen lower at 103.00 over the next 12 months – Goldman Sachs

In the view of the analysts at Goldman Sachs, USD/JPY is likely to drop amid a rebound expected in the yen and Fed rate hike bets pushed back.
Key quotes
“In the medium-term USD/JPY may rise, due to boosts from the vaccine surge in growth and inflation.”
“But then heads lower as aggressive Fed hike bets are cut back ...”
"We expect no hikes until 2024, whereas markets price about three hikes before then.0"
"In the second half of 2021, when we will be on the other side of the vaccine-led surge in US activity, and when Japan's own vaccination campaign should be catching up, we expect USD/JPY to turn lower again."
“Speculative yen shorts have accumulated despite the lack of evidence of Japanese foreign bond purchases accelerating.”
“A swing from longs to shorts in Q1 likely helped yen depreciation and this pressure on the currency is likely gone.”
“The yen is cheap relative to longer-term valuation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Range play around 200-DMA continues ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD’s rebound falters, as sellers return on Tuesday. EUR/USD continues to move back and forth around 1.1900, lacking a clear directional bias, as investors eagerly await the US CPI data release for a fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, benefiting from dollar weakness and as the UK is reopening. Non-essential shops and other businesses are back Britain's vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down.
Gold: Bears ready to pounce following key break of support
XAU/USD bears are lurking at a critical level of resistance. Gold is correcting from a significant area of support as pressures mount in general and the focus can be on an optimal shorting point as price meets a significant area of confluence.
Binance Coin price rally gaining energy, could be set for a blow-off move
Binance Coin price increase in 2021 reflects the rise of BNB from a simple utility token to something much more complex and useful for traders. The token’s momentum is slightly extended on an absolute basis, but relative to the February highs, there is still more upside potential.
Biggest inflation threat in 40 years looms over markets
William Watts with MarketWatch sees the “biggest Inflation scare in 40 years” on its way. He expects massive amounts of stimulus coupled with a boom associated with easing COVID restrictions to generate a surge in prices like the nation hasn’t seen since the late 1970s to early 1980s.