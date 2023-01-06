USD/JPY scales above 133.60 despite a rebound in risk-on mood, US NFP in focus

- USD/JPY has stretched its recovery above 133.60 despite an improvement in investors’ risk appetite.
- S&P500 futures have displayed a firmer recovery while the USD Index is displaying a subdued performance.
- An ultra-loose monetary approach by the BoJ has triggered volatility in Japanese Yen.
The USD/JPY pair has shifted its auction profile above the crucial resistance of 133.60 in the Asian session. The asset has sensed buying interest despite a recovery attempt by the risk-on impulse. It seems that a spree of the emergency bond-buying program by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is impacting the Japanese yen.
S&P500 futures have recovered significantly in the Tokyo session while indices were heavily sold on Thursday, portraying an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. Also, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to get stronger after a marginal drop to near 104.75. A recovery in the risk-on impulse has also improved the demand for US government bonds. This has led to a decline in 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.71%.
Regular bond-buying by the BoJ to achieve raised inflation targets for CY2023 and 2024 is resulting in the weakness of the Japanese Yen. BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is dedicated to achieving pre-pandemic growth levels by maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy, which will scale up the volume of economic activities.
The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) agency of the United States reported a healthy improvement in the number of employment additions for December month to 235K vs. the expectations of 150K and the former release of 127K. It is highly transparent that higher requirements for talent will be offset by offering higher wages, which would spurt wage growth and therefore leave individuals with more funds for disposal. The expression could bring a recovery in the price index through bumper retail demand.
Going forward, the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will provide more clarity on the employment status. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.7%. Apart from that, the release of the Average Hourly Earnings data will be of utmost importance.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|133.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.95
|Daily SMA50
|138.33
|Daily SMA100
|140.99
|Daily SMA200
|136.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.06
|Previous Daily Low
|131.68
|Previous Weekly High
|134.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.78
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6800 on Sino-Australian trade optimism, ahead of NFP
AUD/USD is accelerating toward 0.6800, having found strong bids at 0.6750 in Asia this Friday. The renewed Sino-Australian trade optimism is underpinning the Australian Dollar while the US Dollar pauses the upside ahead of the US NFP release.
EUR/USD finds cushion around 1.0520 ahead of EU Inflation and US NFP
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a rebound move after gauging an immediate cushion around 1.0520. It would be prudent not to consider it a reversal for now as volatility is likely to remain on a lower note ahead of the release of the US NFP data and Eurozone Inflation for fresh cues.
Gold recovery appears at risk below $1,850 ahead of US NFP Premium
Gold is making minor recovery attempts so far this Friday, as bulls are looking to regain control ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls release. Gold price faces a bumpy road to recovery toward $1,850, as per the 4H chart.
Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management division, citing crypto winter
Genesis Capital and its owner Digital Currency Group have been making headlines over the last few days for multiple reasons. The latest is born out of the FTX implosion, which has not only left companies struggling to survive but also pushed many to the point of devastation.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
The US is expected to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Tech layoffs may have affected the broader economy, hurting the labor market and weighing the USD. The NFP has beaten expectations in the past 8 releases.