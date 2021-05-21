USD/JPY rises to 109.00 as USD gathers strength on Fed commentary

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY continues to edge higher in the American session.
  • US Dollar Index remains on track to close above 90.00.
  • Several Fed policymakers voice concerns over rising inflation.

The USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a fresh daily high of 109.00. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at 108.97.

DXY rises above 90.00

The renewed USD strength on the back of the latest Fed commentary seems to be helping USD/JPY push higher ahead of the weekend.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Friday that should start having a conversation about tapering sooner rather than later. Additionally, "if we see good progress and the economy can stand on its own, I'd be in favour of getting to a more normalized policy," Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic noted. 

Bostic also said that he is worried about inflation getting entrenched. Similarly, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan reiterated that they are seeing a lot of uncertainty about inflation.

Following these remarks, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.42% on the day at 90.12. Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace with the IHS Markit's Services and Manufacturing PMIs notching new series highs in May. The PMI report also highlighted increasing price pressure and helped the greenback outperform its rivals.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.99
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 108.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.95
Daily SMA50 109.12
Daily SMA100 107.12
Daily SMA200 106.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.31
Previous Daily Low 108.75
Previous Weekly High 109.78
Previous Weekly Low 108.35
Previous Monthly High 110.85
Previous Monthly Low 107.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 after robust US PMIs

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 after robust US PMIs

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 after Markit's Services PMI hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and above expectations. Earlier, ECB President  Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses 1.42 after robust US data

GBP/USD loses 1.42 after robust US data

GBP/USD has succumbed to dollar strength and trades below 1.42 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates. Cable pares gains associated with upbeat UK retail sales.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875

XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.

Gold News

Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.

Read more

Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday

Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday

Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures