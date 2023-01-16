- The USD/JPY traded below 128.00 for the first time since June 2022.
- USD/JPY traders are bracing for the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Downward biased; it could test 125.00 in the near term.
The USD/JPY recovered after hitting an eight-month low around 127.21, reclaiming 128.00 and advancing sharply toward 128.40 on a thin liquidity North American session. An absent US economic docket on the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day keeps traders leaning on what the US/Japanese calendar presents ahead. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 128.55.
US Dollar remains bid, a tailwind for the USD/JPY
US equity futures continue to trade with losses on low volumes. However, with Q4 earnings crossing newswires, equities might continue to lead global investors’ moods. Expectations around the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Wednesday’s monetary policy decision continue to mount after tweaking its Yield Curve Control (YCC) at December’s meeting, which expanded the band of the 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) from 0.25% to around 0.50%. The BoJ is the only central bank that has not raised rates, though further tightening is likely in the months ahead.
Deutsche Bank (DB) analysts expect the BoJ to continue its easing stance, but they believe that the Outlook Report will update the bank’s inflation forecast to 2% for 2022-2024. Additionally and abandonment of the YCC by the end of Q2 of 2023 is expected.
A day after the BoJ’s decision, the Japanese economic docket will feature the National Consumer Price Index (CPI), with core CPI (excluding food) estimated at 3.9% YoY vs. 3.7% in November, and excluding food and energy is foreseen at 3.1%.
Elsewhere, the US economic calendar will feature the US Empire State Manufacturing Survey, alongside Fed speaking and the Beige book, as the US Central Bank prepares for the year’s first monetary policy. On Wednesday, US Retail Sales and PPI will get a look, while Initial Jobless Claims and Housing data will be revealed on Thursday.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Despite the ongoing correction, the USD/JPY daily chart portrays the pair’s downward biased, threatening to erase last Friday’s gains. As long as the exchange rates persist beneath 132.87, the last higher-high achieved for the USD/JPY, the USD/JPY should be poised to test the May 24 swing low of 126.36, followed by the 125.00 figure, ahead of the March 31 pivot low of 121.28.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|127.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.25
|Daily SMA50
|136.3
|Daily SMA100
|140.63
|Daily SMA200
|136.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.43
|Previous Daily Low
|127.46
|Previous Weekly High
|132.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.46
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
