- USD/JPY gathers strength around 148.80 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- Fed Powell's cautious rate outlook boosts the US Dollar.
- BoJ Meeting Minutes and the final reading of the US Q2 GDP report will be the highlights later on Thursday.
The USD/JPY pair rises to near 148.80 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens to near its highest in three weeks against the Japanese Yen (JPY) due to a fresh round of risk aversion across the financial markets and a cautious tone from the US central bank.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on further easing on Tuesday, supporting the Greenback. Powell said that the Fed needs to continue balancing the competing risks of high inflation and a weakening job market in its upcoming rate decisions. He added that the interest rates are in a good place to deal with either threat, suggesting he sees no urgency to lower rates aggressively.
Financial markets anticipate quarter-point rate cuts at the remaining two Fed meetings this year and another in the first quarter of 2026, in line with the Fed's guidance after last week's meeting.
The S&P Global flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell at the fastest pace in six months in September, which dragged the JPY lower. Additionally, concerns over political uncertainty in Japan ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election scheduled for October 4 could prompt the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to delay raising interest rates. This, in turn, might contribute to the JPY’s downside.
Traders will keep an eye on the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Meeting Minutes and the final reading of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2), which is due later on Thursday. Any signs of weakness in the US economy could undermine the USD against the JPY in the near term.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 as Powell’s cautious tone lifts Dollar
EUR/USD tumbles on Wednesday edges down 0.66% as the Greenback recovers following Tuesday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, in which he was cautious regarding rushing to reduce interest rates. The pair trades at 1.1738 after hitting a daily high of 1.1819.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3400 on dovish Bailey remarks
GBP/USD extends its daily slide and trades at its lowest level in nearly three weeks below 1.3450 on Wednesday. The renewed US Dollar strength on upbeat US data and Fed Chairman Powell's cautious tone, combined with dovish remarks from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold remains under near-term pressure, trades near $3,730
Gold extends the correction from the record-high it set above $3,790 on Tuesday and trades near $3,730. The US Dollar's resilience and the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum as investors await comments from Fed policymakers.
To Catch a Falling Knife: Adobe, The Trade Desk and Accenture Premium
Powell scares market with talk of high equity valuations. Adobe stock offers a nice entry at $275 if shares continue their decline. After a 60% YTD decline, The Trade Desk is a good bet at $40. Bulls should hit the buy button on Accenture at $213.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.