- USD/JPY witnessed aggressive selling following the release of the US consumer inflation figures.
- A sharp pullback in the US bond yields prompted USD profit-taking and exerted some pressure.
- The widening US-Japanese bond yield differential acted as a tailwind and helped limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair quickly reversed the post-US CPI low to a fresh daily low and was last seen trading in neutral territory, around the 125.25-125.30 region.
The pair retreated from the vicinity of the multi-year peak, around the 125.75 region and fell nearly 100 pips during the early North American session on Tuesday. The USD witnessed a typical "buy the rumour, sell the news" trade following the release of the US consumer inflation figures.
The headline CPI accelerated to 8.5% YoY in March from the 7.9% previous, while the core CPI missed expectations and rose 6.5% YoY during the reported month. The data was not as bad as feared and forced investors to scale back their expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.
This was evident from a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table and exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. That said, a strong rally in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit losses.
Moreover, investors remain concerned that the recent surge in commodity prices would put upward pressure on already high consumer prices. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields ad supports the prospect of the emergence of some USD dip-buying and lend support to the USD/JPY pair.
Conversely, caution around the BoJ's intervention to defend its 0.25% yield target should cap the Japanese government bond. The resultant widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield differential suggests that any fall should continue to attract fresh buyers around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|125.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|125.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.86
|Daily SMA50
|118.01
|Daily SMA100
|116.19
|Daily SMA200
|113.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.77
|Previous Daily Low
|124.04
|Previous Weekly High
|124.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.26
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|124.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
