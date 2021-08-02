USD/JPY retreats to 109.50 area as US T-bond yields turn south

- USD/JPY edges lower in the early American session.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is nearly losing 1%.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways near 92.00, eyes on PMI data.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 109.70, the USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the last hour and was last seen losing 0.18% on the day at 109.50.
Falling US Treasury bond yields seem to be causing USD/JPY to edge lower ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost 3.5% on Friday, is currently at its lowest level in more than 10 days at 1.217%, down 0.75% on the day.
Inflation expectations to impact USD's performance
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways near 92.00 on Monday as investors await the IHS Markit's and the ISM's Manufacturing PMI data for July. Both of these reports are expected to show ongoing expansion in the economic activity of the US manufacturing sector at a robust pace. However, market participants will keep a close eye on the underlying details with regard to input price pressures. In case these publications revive concerns over inflation staying high for longer than expected, the USD could outperform its rivals and allow USD/JPY to stage a rebound.
On the other hand, S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures are up 0.35% and 0.45%, respectively. In case risk flows remain in control of financial markets, USD/JPY could find it difficult to make a decisive move in either direction in the second half of the day.
On Tuesday, Tokyo Consumer Price Index data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|109.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.12
|Daily SMA50
|110.08
|Daily SMA100
|109.6
|Daily SMA200
|107.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.83
|Previous Daily Low
|109.36
|Previous Weekly High
|110.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.36
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 amid upbeat EZ PMI, ISM eyed
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 amid Eurozone final PMI. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of US ISM
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK Final Manufacturing PMI meets estimates. US ISM in focus.
XAU/USD eyes deeper losses if $1805 support caves in
Gold price starts August in the red amid a rebound in risk appetite ahead of ISM. US infrastructure bill optimism, DYX weakness fails to offer reprieve to gold bulls.
Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price flashed a sell signal, hinting at a correction after a 58% upswing. The hash rate improves after the mining community faced a debacle. ETH developers continue to evolve the ecosystem with new ideas and platforms.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...