USD/JPY retreats further from two-week high, slides below 133.00 post-US PCE Price Index

- USD/JPY retreats from a two-week high, though lacks follow-through selling.
- The USD pares intraday gains on softer inflation data and acts as a headwind.
- The risk-on environment undermines the safe-haven JPY and to lends support.
The USD/JPY pair surrenders a major part of its intraday gains to a two-week high and retreats below the 133.00 round-figure mark during the early North American session on Friday.
The modest intraday US Dollar (USD) uptick loses steam after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index decelerated to a 5% YoY rate in February from 5.3% previous. Adding to this, the Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - unexpectedly edged lower to a 4.6% YoY rate from 4.7% in January. The data adds to the uncertainty about the Fed's rate-hike path, which acts as a headwind for the Greenback and prompts some intraday selling around the USD/JPY pair.
Bearish traders further took cues from a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which results in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential and benefits the Japanese Yen (JPY). That said, the underlying bullish tone around the global equity markets - amid easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis - continues to undermine the safe-haven JPY and remains supportive of a mildly positive tone around the USD/JPY pair. This, in turn, warrants caution for bearish traders and before positioning for any meaningful corrective pullback.
Friday's US economic docket also features the release of the Chicago PMI and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, though might do little to provide any meaningful impetus. Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair still seems poised to register weekly gains for the first time in the previous five and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics heading into the weekend.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|132.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.42
|Daily SMA50
|132.88
|Daily SMA100
|133.93
|Daily SMA200
|137.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.97
|Previous Daily Low
|132.21
|Previous Weekly High
|133
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.64
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
