USD/JPY retreats from over 1-week tops, slides to 105.25-20 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY once again witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the 105.50-55 supply zone.
  • A combination of factors might extend some support the pair and help limit deeper losses.
  • Investors now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders data for some trading impetus.

The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 105.30 region in the last hour.

The pair continued with its struggle to break through the 105.50-55 supply zone, instead witnessed some selling and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of the winning streak. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback and seemed rather unaffected by a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment.

Renewed hopes that the US Congress could break a months-long impasse to agree on the next round of fiscal stimulus measures helped ease the market fears over the second wave of COVID-19 infections. This, in turn, prompted some USD profit-taking from two-month tops and was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair.

Reports indicated that Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. The news boosted investors' confidence and led to a goodish bounce in the equity markets. The risk-on flow could undermine the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and limit deeper losses for the USD/JPY pair.

Improving risk sentiment was further reinforced by a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields higher, which might help revive the USD demand and further collaborate towards limiting the downside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some impetus on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.25
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 105.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.62
Daily SMA50 105.91
Daily SMA100 106.69
Daily SMA200 107.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.53
Previous Daily Low 105.21
Previous Weekly High 106.17
Previous Weekly Low 104.27
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

