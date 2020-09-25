USD/JPY retreats from over 1-week tops, slides to 105.25-20 region

- USD/JPY once again witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the 105.50-55 supply zone.
- A combination of factors might extend some support the pair and help limit deeper losses.
- Investors now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders data for some trading impetus.
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 105.30 region in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to break through the 105.50-55 supply zone, instead witnessed some selling and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of the winning streak. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback and seemed rather unaffected by a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment.
Renewed hopes that the US Congress could break a months-long impasse to agree on the next round of fiscal stimulus measures helped ease the market fears over the second wave of COVID-19 infections. This, in turn, prompted some USD profit-taking from two-month tops and was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Reports indicated that Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. The news boosted investors' confidence and led to a goodish bounce in the equity markets. The risk-on flow could undermine the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and limit deeper losses for the USD/JPY pair.
Improving risk sentiment was further reinforced by a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields higher, which might help revive the USD demand and further collaborate towards limiting the downside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some impetus on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|105.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.62
|Daily SMA50
|105.91
|Daily SMA100
|106.69
|Daily SMA200
|107.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.53
|Previous Daily Low
|105.21
|Previous Weekly High
|106.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.27
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends the bounce to 1.2800 amid renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce to briefly regain 1.2800 amid a stall in the US dollar’s rally. The pound cheers the renewed Brexit optimism after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1650
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.1650, still on track to book its first 1% weekly decline since early May. The US dollar's haven demand recedes amid optimism over stimulus. Coronavirus resurgence could limit the upside in the spot.
Gold rebounds to $1875 as US dollar retreats from two-month high
Gold trades higher above $1870, having recovered nearly $30 from two-month lows. The bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday.
Breaking: Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook
WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...