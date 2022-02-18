- The USD/JPY is losing 0.23% amid a mixed-market mood in the week.
- The DXY approaches the 96.00 figure despite increasing tensions in Ukraine.
- Fed’s Bullard and Mester favor hiking rates at a faster pace.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Upward biased, but a daily close under the 50-DMA, would open the door towards 114.00.
The USD/JPY reversed the curse as the weekend approached amid a mixed market sentiment, driven by Russia/Ukraine headlines crossing the wires, down 0.23% in the week. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 115.00.
The market sentiment is downbeat. Europan indices record losses, while the US equity futures point that Wall Street would open negatively. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, grinds up 0.13%, sits as 95.920. Contrarily, the US 10-year T-note yield drops three basis points, eyeing to close the week under the 2% threshold, at 1.939%, putting a lid on the USD/JPY.
Russia/Ukraine update
Developments in the Russia/Ukraine conflict fluctuate between de-escalation/escalation mode in the last couple of hours. First, US Secretary Blinken proposed a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov late in the week. However, it is conditioned to Russia not invading Ukraine, as reported by the US State Department. Meanwhile, clashes in East Ukraine continued on Friday, as the OSCE has recorded 80 ceasefire violations, while Russian President Putin will oversee strategic drills on Saturday.
Fed speaking, Bullard and Mester crossed the wires
On Thursday, St . Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated its intentions to “convince” the board that 100 bps are needed by July 1, while noting that it could be necessary that the US central bank has to go beyond neutral rates. Later on the day, Cleveland’s Fed Loretta Mester said that she favors a March hike and would be “appropriate” to hike the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) faster than in the 2008 financial crisis.
A light US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales, Consumer Board Leading Index, and Fed speaking as Evans, Williams, and Brainard will cross the wires.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is retreating from daily highs, but the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 114.77 stopped the fall. Nevertheless, the pair is upward biased, but downside risks remain. The outcome of a daily close under the 50-DMA could send the USD/JPY tumbling towards February 2 low at 114.14.
Otherwise, the path of least resistance is upwards. The USD/JPY first resistance would be February 16 daily low at 115.35, previous support-turned-resistance. Breach of the latter would expose February 15 daily high at 115.86, followed by a challenge of the YTD high at 116.35.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|114.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.01
|Daily SMA50
|114.76
|Daily SMA100
|114.16
|Daily SMA200
|112.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.54
|Previous Daily Low
|114.85
|Previous Weekly High
|116.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.91
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.