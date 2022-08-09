USD/JPY retreats below 135.00 on softer yields, ignores hawkish Fed bets ahead of US inflation

- USD/JPY remains depressed after rising to one-week high on Friday, mildly offered of late.
- Yields pare post-NFP gains as traders brace for Wednesday’s US CPI.
- Fears surrounding Russia, Taiwan join mixed Japan data to also cap the upside.
- Japan Machine Tool Orders, second-tier US employment data will decorate the calendar.
USD/JPY struggles for clear directions, after beginning the week on a mildly negative footing, as it bounces off an intraday low near 134.75 during the initial hours of Tuesday’s Tokyo open.
The yen pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the sluggish markets, a light calendar in Asia and the cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, up for publishing on Wednesday. Also challenging the USD/JPY moves are the recently sidelined US Treasury yields, after the previous day’s fall.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped nearly seven basis points (bps) to 2.75% at the latest, following a 14-bps run-up on Friday. The pullback in yields can be attributed to the market’s positioning ahead of the key US inflation data.
Even so, the Fed funds futures price in 69% chance of another 75 bps rate hike in September, per Reuters, which in turn keeps the USD/JPY bulls hopeful. It should be noted that the recent increase in the US inflation expectations, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, also underpins the cautious optimism of the USD/JPY buyers.
It should be noted that Japan’s first current account deficit in five months joined the downbeat Trade Balance for June to weigh on the USD/JPY prices.
Amid these plays, Wall Street began Monday’s trading on a firmer footing before closing mixed whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Given the market’s inaction and a light calendar, USD/JPY prices may witness inaction ahead of Japan’s Machine Tool Orders for July, prior 17.1%. Following that, the US Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs for the second quarter (Q2) could entertain USD/JPY traders. Forecasts suggest that the US Nonfarm Productivity could improve to -4.6% from -7.3% prior while Unit Labor Costs may ease to 9.5% versus 12.6% previous readings.
Above all, chatters surrounding China, Taiwan and the US CPI, as well as the Fed’s rate hike in September, will be important to track for clear directions.
Also read: US CPI Preview: It is the hard core that counts, five scenarios for critical inflation data
Technical analysis
USD/JPY sellers await a clear downside break of the weekly support line, around 133.90 by the press time, to retake control. On the contrary, the 50-DMA and a three-week-old resistance line, respectively around 135.15 and 135.50, restrict the short-term upside of the pair. It’s worth noting that the pair buyers remain hopeful until the quote stays beyond the 100-DMA support of 131.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|134.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.95
|Daily SMA50
|135.02
|Daily SMA100
|130.87
|Daily SMA200
|122.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.58
|Previous Daily Low
|134.35
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
