USD/JPY remains poised to extend gains beyond 110.80 amid higher US T-yields

- USD/JPY started the new trading week on a muted note.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar.
- FOMC tapering optimism, China’s Evergrande default fears, and upbeat economic data remain vocal points.
USD/JPY consolidates gains following the previous week’s rally in the Asian trading hours on Monday. The pair rose from multi-month lows near 109.10 and peaked at 110.79 in a more than 150-pips movement in the past week backed by the greenback strength. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.70, up 0.01% for the day.
The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose by 4 basis points to 1.45% on Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve announcement to start reducing its emergency pandemic stimulus in its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
The US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank would taper its $120 billion monthly bond purchases “soon”, which the market believed it could be as soon as November. This would eventually follow an interest rate hike in the next year. In addition to that, the greenback remained elevated near 93.00 following the upbeat economic data and hawkish Fed’s official members. The US New Home Sales gained 1.5% in August for the second consecutive month as per the US Census Bureau latest report.
Furthermore, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said that the US job market has already met the Fed’s criteria to reduce its monthly asset-purchase and it's now time to discuss the size of the balance sheet. The sentiment was further supported by the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stance on the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill but was a bit doubtful about bringing it to the House floor on Monday.
The gains were limited for USD/JPY on the renewed fears of China’s property giant Evergrande default risk as the interest payment deadline expired without any announcement from the company. This, in turn, aids the safe-haven asset yen. Traders are now waiting for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speech, US Durable Goods Orders to gauge market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|110.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.89
|Daily SMA50
|109.88
|Daily SMA100
|109.89
|Daily SMA200
|108.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.79
|Previous Daily Low
|110.25
|Previous Weekly High
|110.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1700 as German election polls challenge optimists
EUR/USD fades bounce off five-week low flashed last week. German election polls challenge Angela Merkel’s reign, dim bloc’s economic reform hopes. Risk-off mood underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand, US Treasury yields cheer Fed tapering concerns.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for 1.3600
GBP/USD stays pressured around 1.3670 during the early Asian session on Monday. The cable pair kept Thursday’s pullback from 50-SMA to contribute towards a three-week downtrend by the end of Friday.
Gold remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed outlook
Following the previous week’s decline, gold staged a rebound and closed in the positive territory on Monday and Tuesday. After reaching its strongest level since last Thursday’s sharp decline at $1,787 on Wednesday.
PBoC imposes ban on crypto trading as it fosters ‘illegal financial activity’
PBoC bans crypto trading activities and a plethora of associated services, labeling it “illegal.” Overseas cryptocurrency exchanges providing services to Chinese residents will be investigated in accordance with the law.
What's next?
As Q3 winds down and Q4 begins, the broad investment climate is being shaped by the turning of the monetary cycle. Norway was the first, and New Zealand will be next. It is not so much that these moves will force others to do the same.