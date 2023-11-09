USD/JPY remains on the defensive below 151.00 mark, downside potential seems limited

- USD/JPY is seen consolidating its weekly gains registered over the past three days.
- Intervention fears turn out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the major.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlook continues to lend support and limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session, just below the 151.00 mark, or a one-week high touched the previous day. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak.
Investors remain sceptic about a potential intervention in the FX market by Japanese authorities, to combat any further downfall in the domestic currency, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, led by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, exerts some pressure on spot prices. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Federal Reserve (Fed).
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda earlier this week said the country was making progress towards achieving the 2% inflation target but not enough to end ultra-loose policy yet. Ueda also underscored the uncertainty on whether smaller companies would be able to raise wages next year. Ueda added on Wednesday that wages and inflation need to rise in tandem for the BoJ to consider exiting the decade-long accommodative policy. In contrast, the recent remarks by several Fed officials suggested that the central bank might not be done with raising interest rates.
The USD/JPY pair, meanwhile, moves little following the release of the BoJ Summary of Opinions earlier this Thursday. Even the latest Chinese consumer inflation figures, which pointed to sustained disinflationary pressures, also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which will be looked upon for cues about the next policy move. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.06
|Daily SMA50
|148.89
|Daily SMA100
|146.01
|Daily SMA200
|140.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.06
|Previous Daily Low
|150.33
|Previous Weekly High
|151.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.81
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
