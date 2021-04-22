USD/JPY remains depressed near multi-week lows, around 108.00 mark

- COVID-19 jitters continued benefitting the safe-haven JPY and weighed on USD/JPY.
- Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and exerted some pressure.
- A surge in new coronavirus cases in Japan helped limit any deeper losses for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 108.00 mark through the first half of the trading action on Thursday.
The pair, so far, has struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained well within the striking distance of multi-week lows touched earlier this week. Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond extended its recent sharp pullback from a 14-month peak of 1.78% and was last seen around 1.536%, no far from the lowest level since mid-March. This comes amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to register even a modest recovery.
The negative factors, to a larger extent, were offset by worries about a surge in severe cases of COVID-19 mutant strains in Japan. The fourth wave forced the Japanese government to consider imposing a fresh state of emergency in Tokyo as well as Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures on Friday. This, in turn, kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the JPY and seemed to be the only factor that helped limit losses for the USD/JPY pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|108.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.45
|Daily SMA50
|108.14
|Daily SMA100
|106.04
|Daily SMA200
|105.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.28
|Previous Daily Low
|107.88
|Previous Weekly High
|109.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.