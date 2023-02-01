- USD/JPY extends its sideways consolidative price move and remains below the mid-130.00s.
- Bets for smaller rate hikes by the Fed weigh on the USD and act as a headwind for the pair.
- The cautious market mood underpins the JPY and further contributes to capping the upside.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early part of the European session on Wednesday. Spot prices remain below the mid-130.00s as traders seem reluctant and keenly await the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting.
The Fed will announce its decision later during the US session and is widely expected to moderate the pace of its rate-hiking cycle amid signs of easing inflationary pressures. The bets were reaffirmed by the US wage growth data released on Tuesday, which showed that labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter. This, in turn, is seen dragging the US Treasury bond yields lower and weighing on the US Dollar, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Investors, meanwhile, turn cautious heading into the key central bank event risk. This is evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets and lends support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, speculation that high inflation may invite a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this year underpins the JPY. The fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent price action witnessed over the past two weeks or so constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle. Against the backdrop of a sharp corrective fall from over a three-decade top, the said triangle could be categorized as a bearish pennant and validates the negative outlook for the USD/JPY pair. Hence, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|130.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.33
|Daily SMA50
|133.38
|Daily SMA100
|139.19
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.53
|Previous Daily Low
|129.74
|Previous Weekly High
|131.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.02
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0900 ahead of EU inflation, Fed decision
EUR/USD is holding higher ground below 1.0900 in Wednesday's European session. The US Dollar struggles to find its feet amid sluggish Treasury yields and cautious markets. All eyes remain on the EU inflation data and Fed decision.
GBP/USD trades sideways above 1.2300, Fed looms
GBP/USD is struggling to gain any meaningful upside traction above 1.2300 in early Europe. The pair remains supported as the US Dollar licks its wounds amid weaker US Treasury yields and cautious trading ahead of the Fed policy announcements. US PMIs will be also eyed.
Gold price appears ‘buy the dips’ trade on Federal Reserve verdict
Gold price is trading listlessly below $1,930 early Wednesday, lacking a clear directional bias, as traders move on the sidelines ahead of the all-important Fed monetary policy decision. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet amid weak US Treasury bond yields and cautious markets.
Is a crypto market meltdown looming after massive gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in January?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins yielded double-digit gains over the past month, recovering from the FTX-collapse induced meltdown. As cryptocurrency prices rallied, there was a significant increase in the supply of stablecoins in the market.
Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, why the US Dollar would rise Premium
The US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates by 25 bps despite some signs of economic weakness. A relatively robust jobs market will likely cause Fed Chair Powell to be relatively hawkish. Officials are set to wait for new data and forecasts in March to signal potential softer policy.