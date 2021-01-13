USD/JPY refreshes session tops, looks to extend momentum beyond 104.00

- USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- The emergence of fresh buying around the USD contributed to the pair’s intraday rally of 50 pips.
- The bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive ahead of US CPI.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed daily tops during the mid-European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 104.00 mark.
The pair quickly reversed an intraday dip to near one-week lows, around mid-103.00s and has now recovered a part of the previous day's losses. The intraday uptick got an additional boost amid the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond stalled its retracement slide from a 10-month high hit on Tuesday and helped revive the USD demand. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the USD/JPY pair's intraday gains of around 50 pips.
Investors started pricing in the prospects for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 following the Democratic sweep in the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia. Expectations of a larger government borrowing sparked a bond-market selloff and boosted the USD.
Apart from this, hopes for a strong global economic recovery remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some additional support to the USD/JPY pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|103.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.48
|Daily SMA50
|103.97
|Daily SMA100
|104.7
|Daily SMA200
|105.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.33
|Previous Daily Low
|103.72
|Previous Weekly High
|104.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.59
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.75
