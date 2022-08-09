- USD/JPY struggles to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a narrow band.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence acts as a tailwind amid a goodish pickup in the US bond yields.
- Recession fears offer support to the safe-haven JPY and cap gains amid modest USD weakness.
The USD/JPY pair refreshes its daily high during the early North American session, though the uptick seems to lack any strong follow-through buying. The pair quickly retreats a few pips and slips back below the 135.00 psychological mark in the last hour.
A big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan continues to weigh on the Japanese yen, which, in turn, offers some support to the USD/JPY pair. Against the backdrop of the recent hawkish remarks by several FOMC officials, Friday's upbeat US jobs data fueled speculations that the US central bank would stick to its aggressive policy tightening path. In contrast, the BoJ has repeatedly said that it will stick to its ultra-easy policy settings and its commitment to keep the 10-year Japanese government bond yield around 0%.
Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields widens the US-Japan yield differential and undermines the JPY, offering additional support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, a modest US dollar weakness is holding back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capping gains for the major. The New York Fed's monthly Survey showed that inflation in the US may have peaked last month. This turns out to be a key factor dragging the USD lower for the second successive day amid some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial US CPI report, scheduled for release on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the prevalent cautious market mood is offering some support to the safe-haven JPY and further contributing to capping gains for the USD/JPY pair. The market sentiment remains fragile amid growing worries about a global economic downturn. This, along with US-China tensions over Taiwan, keep investors on edge. Given that there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, the USD/JPY pair seems more likely to prolong its sideways consolidative price moves.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|134.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.95
|Daily SMA50
|135.02
|Daily SMA100
|130.87
|Daily SMA200
|122.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.58
|Previous Daily Low
|134.35
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0250 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early American session and advanced toward 1.0250. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs rose by 10.8% in Q2, down from 12.7% in Q1, the greenback struggles to find demand, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2100 following earlier rebound
GBP/USD is having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum on Tuesday and declining toward 1.2100 from the daily high it set at 1.2131. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be limiting the pair's upside despite the renewed dollar weakness.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,790
Gold manages to stay in positive territory slightly above $1,790 on Tuesday as the dollar stays on the back foot. The 1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, seems to be making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather momentum.
Here’s what to expect from Bitcoin, Ethereum price as Thailand tightens regulation
Thailand’s central bank is working on tightening regulatory oversight on cryptocurrency platforms. The central bank is prepared to overhaul crypto rules once new amendments give it regulator powers, alongside the Thailand SEC.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!