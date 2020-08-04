USD/JPY: Recovery stalls just above 106.00 amid persistent USD weakness

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/JPY erases losses but recovery lacks follow-through.
  • USD weakness and cautious trading in equities cap the upside.
  • All eyes on risk trends and US Factory data for fresh impulse.

USD/JPY is attempting a recovery from daily lows of 105.83 but the bulls lack follow-through amid ongoing weakness in the US dollar across its main competitors.

The cautious trading seen in the European equities combined with the drop in the S&P 500 futures also limits the recovery attempts in the spot just above the 106.00 level.

The greenback comeback stalled and the selling bias resumed as the coronavirus resurgence continues to cast a cloud on the economic recovery prospects, especially after the upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI threw some rays of hope.

Meanwhile, the impending US fiscal stimulus deal combined with falling US real yields keep the USD sellers alive and kicking.

On the JPY-side of the equation, the yen traders ignored the domestic macro news while drawing some support from the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s recent comments.

Kuroda said early Tuesday BOJ may consider extending a March 2021 deadline for lending facilities aimed at channeling funds to companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This came amid rising new infections across Japan, with Tokyo – the worst hit.

Next of relevance remains the US Factory Orders and virus data for near-term trading opportunities in the major. The sentiment on the global stocks amid stimulus expectations will also have a significant bearing on USD/JPY.

USD/JPY technical levels

“In a case where the USD/JPY prices cross 106.60, 107.55 and July month top close to 108.15 will grab the market attention. Meanwhile, a daily closing below 10-day SMA level of 105.82 can take rest on 105.30 before revisiting the five-month lows near 104.20,” explains Anil Panchal, FXStreet’s analyst.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.96
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 105.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.54
Daily SMA50 107.18
Daily SMA100 107.55
Daily SMA200 108.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.47
Previous Daily Low 105.58
Previous Weekly High 106.13
Previous Weekly Low 104.19
Previous Monthly High 108.16
Previous Monthly Low 104.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce

Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce

Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.

Gold News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.

GBP/USD News

BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000

BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000

Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract. 

Read more

WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00

WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00

WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures