- USD/JPY jumps over 150 pips from a three-week low on strong US data.
- US PPI data shows inflation rose sharply in July, with both headline and core readings well above expectations.
- BoJ faces mounting pressure to shift from “underlying inflation” focus as headline CPI stays above 3%; speculation builds for October rate hike.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) loses ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, snapping a two-day winning streak after stronger-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) and steady Weekly Jobless Claims data lifted the Greenback.
USD/JPY, which fell earlier in the day to its lowest level in three weeks near 146.22, attracted fresh buying interest and reversed sharply higher during the American session, last seen trading around 147.90, up nearly 0.35%. The rebound in the pair mirrors a broader recovery in the US Dollar, with the Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, climbing back above the 98.00 mark after hitting a more than two-week low on Wednesday.
The latest US macro data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to proceed with a measured pace of policy easing, dampening expectations for aggressive rate cuts later this year. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 224K, beating forecasts, while Continuing Claims eased to 1.953 million. July’s PPI surged 0.9% MoM — the biggest rise since June 2022 — lifting the annual rate to 3.3%. Core PPI also jumped 0.9% MoM, pushing the yearly rate to 3.7%, both well above expectations.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is under increasing scrutiny over how it gauges inflation. Headline inflation stood at 3.3% in June, well above the 2% target, yet the BoJ continues to rely on “underlying” measures that focus on demand and wage growth. Critics argue this approach risks underestimating persistent price pressures and delaying necessary policy action. Recent comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said the BoJ is “behind the curve” and likely to raise rates soon, have amplified speculation of a possible policy shift as early as October if inflation remains elevated and wage data show further strength.
Looking ahead, attention turns to Friday’s key economic releases from both Japan and the United States. In Japan, preliminary Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to show a modest 0.1% QoQ expansion after stagnating in the prior quarter, while the annualized pace is seen accelerating to 0.4% from a 0.2% contraction. The GDP deflator is forecast to ease slightly to 3.1% YoY from 3.3%.
On the US side, July Retail Sales are projected to rise 0.5% MoM after a 0.6% increase in June, while Industrial Production is expected to remain flat following a 0.3% gain previously. The preliminary University of Michigan survey for August is likely to show Consumer Sentiment ticking up to 62.0 from 61.7, although the Consumer Expectations Index is seen easing to 56.5 from 57.7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces further consolidation near term
AUD/USD came under renewed downside pressure on Thursday, breaking below the 0.6500 support in response to the U-turn in the US Dollar, as investors assessed the likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting.
EUR/USD remains poised for extra gains
EUR/USD retreated from the area of recent monthly highs past the 1.1700 barrier on the back of the strong resumption of the upside impulse in the Greenback, which was at the same time bolstered by higher-than-expected US wholesale inflation in July. Moving forward, investors now shift their attention to Friday’s release of US Retail Sales and the U-Mich survey.
Gold looks weak near $3,340
Persistent selling pressure keeps Gold on the defensive near the $3,330 region per troy ounce, or weekly lows, on Thursday. The precious metal's downward impulse coincides with the US Dollar's strong performance and increasing US yields across the board.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP eyes uptrend fresh rebound amid US inflation concerns
Ripple (XRP) is facing a spike in volatility on Thursday that is impacting most major cryptocurrencies. The international money transfer token is down nearly 5%, trading at $3.12 at the time of writing.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.