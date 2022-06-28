- A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/JPY higher for the second successive day.
- The risk-on impulse, the Fed-BoJ policy divergence, rising US bond yields extended support.
- Resurgent USD demand provided an additional lift, taking along stops near the 136.00 mark.
The USD/JPY pair built on its steady intraday ascent through the early North American session and shot to a fresh three-day high, around the 136.30 region in the last hour.
The markets turned optimistic amid hopes that inflation is nearing its peak, bolstered by the recent decline in commodity prices. Furthermore, China announced it would relax COVID-19 quarantine requirements for international travellers and raised expectations for a revival in global growth. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence and undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen.
The risk-on flow pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher, widening the gap between the US-Japanese bond yields. This, along with the divergent monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve, weighed heavily on the JPY. Apart from this, a strong pickup in US dollar demand also contributed to the strong bid tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair.
The intraday bullish momentum, also marking the third successive day of a positive move, could further be attributed to some technical buying above the 136.00 round-figure mark. This, in turn, might have already set the stage for an extension of the upward trajectory, back towards retesting a 24-year high, around the 136.70 region touched last week.
Moving ahead, the market focus now shifts to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance on Wednesday. Market participants will look for clues about the US central bank's policy tightening path. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|135.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.58
|Daily SMA50
|130.69
|Daily SMA100
|124.91
|Daily SMA200
|119.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.55
|Previous Daily Low
|134.52
|Previous Weekly High
|136.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.26
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
