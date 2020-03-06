USD/JPY prints six-month low as US yields slide on coronavirus pandemic fears

- Yen is drawing bids as US yields are losing ground.
- Investors are selling risk as coronavirus is beginning to look like a pandemic.
USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity with coronavirus-led risk-off in full swing in Asia.
At press time, the currency pair is trading in the red near 105.90, having hit a six-month low of 105.83 a few minutes before press time and a high of 106.34 in early Asia.
The futures on the S&P 500 are down more than 1% and the Asian markets are a sea of red with Japan's Nikkei leading the pack with 3% or 678 point drop.
Meanwhile, the yield on the US 10-year treasury note has dropped to a new record low of 0.892%.
The money is being moved out of risky assets like equities and into safe havens like the Japanese yen and the US treasuries as coronavirus is beginning to look like a global pandemic.
Moreover, investors are getting increasingly worried that the virus will cause far greater damage to the global economy than previously estimated. Further, analysts think the interest rate cuts won't fix broken supply chains or persuade people who are worried about being exposed to the virus to leave their homes.
With virus fears dominating the market sentiment, the USD/JPY could continue to lose altitude during the day ahead. A big relief rally could unfold only if there is a drug breakthrough against the coronavirus outbreak.
Currently, there are “no known” drug treatments against the virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|106.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.59
|Daily SMA50
|109.4
|Daily SMA100
|109.17
|Daily SMA200
|108.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.74
|Previous Daily Low
|106.01
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY prints six-month low as US yields slide on coronavirus pandemic fears
USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity with coronavirus-led risk-off in full swing in Asia. Investors are selling risk as coronavirus is beginning to look like a pandemic. The futures on the S&P 500 are down more than 1%.
AUD/USD off highs but holds above 0.6600 post-dismal Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD drops over 10-pips from daily highs of 0.6624 on a negative surprise on the Australian Retail Sales data. The spot manages to hold above the 0.66 handle amid risk reset following a coronavirus-led blood bath in the US markets.
Can Non-Farm Payrolls Save the Dollar?
The US dollar sold off sharply on Thursday dropping to its weakest level against the Japanese Yen since September 2019. The greenback also resumed its rise versus euro and sterling with EUR/USD knocking on 1.12’s door.
Gold: On the front foot inside short-term rising trend channel
Gold prices stay inside the weekly rising trend channel while taking rounds to 1,673 ahead of the European session on Friday. Also favoring the buyers is the bullion’s sustained trading above 100 and 200-bar SMAs.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.