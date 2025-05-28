USD/JPY Price Forecast: 20-EMA acts as key barrier

USD/JPY surrenders early gains as the US Dollar struggles to extend its recovery.

US President Trump has signaled that the EU increase efforts for quick trade negotiations.

10-year Japan Government bond yields soar to near 1.52%, prompting strength in the Japanese Yen.

The USD/JPY pair gives back its initial gains and falls to near 144.20 during European trading hours on Wednesday. The asset faces pressure as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to extend Tuesday’s strong recovery move.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls back from the intraday high of 99.85 and flattens around 99.50.

The Greenback recovered strongly on Tuesday as United States (US) President Donald Trump signaled that the European Union (EU) is increasing efforts for trade negotiations. I have just been informed that the EU has called to quickly establish meeting dates. This is a positive event, and I hope that they will," Trump wrote in a post on Truth.Social.

Meanwhile, some strength in the Japanese Yen (JPY) due to rising Japanese Government Bond Yields has also weighed on the pair. 10-year JGB yields surge by 3% to near 1.52% as Japan’s Ministry of Finance signaled that it will consider tweaking the composition of its bond program, which could involve cuts to its super-long bond issuance, Reuters reported.

USD/JPY struggles to break above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is currently around 144.45, indicating that the near-term trend remains uncertain.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

An upside move in the pair towards the psychological level of 150.00 and the March 28 high of 151.21 would come if it breaks above an over eight-week high of 148.65.

The asset would face more downside towards the April 22 low of 139.90 and the 14 July 2023 low of 137.25 if it breaks below the May 7 low of 142.42.

USD/JPY daily chart