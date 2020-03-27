USD/JPY Price Analysis: US dollar extends losses vs. Japanese yen, trades near 108.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is easing from monthly tops while breaking below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. 
  • Support is seen in the 108.00/107.60 price zone.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is retreating down from monthly tops as the spot is challenging the 200 SMA on the daily chart. 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

USD/JPY declined to the 10.800 figure below the 50 and 200 SMAs. Bulls want to generate a bounce but a break above 109.24 would be needed as confirmation. On the other hand, sellers will take advantage of the negative momentum to break below the 108.00/107.60 support zone en route towards the 106.88 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
Resistance: 108.55, 109.24, 110.00
Support: 108.00, 107.60, 106.88

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.14
Today Daily Change -1.48
Today Daily Change % -1.35
Today daily open 109.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.71
Daily SMA50 109
Daily SMA100 109.04
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 111.3
Previous Daily Low 109.21
Previous Weekly High 111.51
Previous Weekly Low 105.15
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 112.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

