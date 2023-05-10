- USD/JPY slides 0.73% after three days of bullish action as US inflation cools down.
- The pair drops below key daily moving averages, signaling the potential for further downside.
The USD/JPY snaps three days of gains, slides below the 135.00 figure, and distanced from the 20 and 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 134.53 and 134.24, respectively, after US inflation cooled down. The fall of the US 10-year Treasury bond yield weighed on the USD/JPY pair due to its close correlation. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 134.22, down 0.73%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Given that the USD/JPY dropped below crucial daily moving averages, the USD/JPY bias shifted neutral. On its way south, the USD/JPY pair fell below dynamic support levels, like the 20 and 100-day EMAs, opening the door to test the 134.00 psychological price level.
If USD/JPY breaks below the latter, the USD/JPY pair would challenge the 50-day EMA at 133.97 before testing the 200-day EMA at 133.87. A breach of the latter will expose the May 4 swing low of 133.49.
Conversely, if USD/JPY reclaims the 20-day EMA at 134.53, the next resistance would be the 135.00 figure, followed by the May 10 high of 135.47. Once cleared, the next demand area would be the May 2 high at 137.77.
Oscillators turned bearish, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator crossed below the 50-mid line, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) records negative readings.
Trend: Below 135.00, further downside expected.
USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|135.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.56
|Daily SMA50
|133.84
|Daily SMA100
|132.85
|Daily SMA200
|137.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.36
|Previous Daily Low
|134.72
|Previous Weekly High
|137.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.5
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
