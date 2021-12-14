- The USD/JPY climbs during the New York session, up some 0.15%.
- A risk-off market mood as the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting looms.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: The pair has an upward bias, though range-bound around the 113.21-113.95 range.
The USD/JPY barely advances during the New York session, trading at 113.75 at press time. The financial markets sentiment is downbeat as investors seem to be waiting on the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, to be unveiled on Wednesday.
Before Wall Street opened, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the Producer Price Index for November. The numbers came at 9.6% on an annual basis, higher than the 9.2% expected. The Core PPI rose by 7.7%, up from the 7.2% foreseen by analysts.
That data would mount additional pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten economic conditions faster than expected. Money market futures have fully priced in at least three rate hikes by the end of 2022.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY has remained range-bound within the 113.21-113.95 area in the last six days. Further, the pair has been seesawing in each side of the 50-day moving average (DMA), showing that market participants do not have a clear bias as the year-end approaches. Nevertheless, the Japanese yen looks vulnerable, as the greenback, supported by the recent hawkish rhetoric led by Chair Jerome Powell, diverges from the Bank of Japan’s current monetary policy.
That said, the USD/JPY has an upward bias, though it would need to break above 113.95 to cement an upward move towards 2021 year-to-date highs, around 115.52.
In the event of breaking to the upside, the first resistance would be 114.00, followed by the October 20 cycle high at 114.70. A breach of the latter would expose 115.00.
On the other hand, any downward moves would be capped at the 113.00 figure. A break below that level would expose the November 30 pivot low at 112.53, then the 100-DMA at 111.87.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|113.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.88
|Daily SMA50
|113.67
|Daily SMA100
|111.84
|Daily SMA200
|110.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.72
|Previous Daily Low
|113.28
|Previous Weekly High
|113.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.74
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows
The EUR/USD extended its slide to 1.1254, a fresh weekly low. The poor performance of equities and higher US Treasury yields provide support to the dollar heading into the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold eyeing a bearish breakout of the 1,758.81 low
Gold prices plunged heading into London’s close, hitting $1,766.38 a troy ounce. The dollar gathered momentum following the release of the US Producer Price Index, which hit a record 9.6% YoY in November, higher than anticipated. The core reading, which excludes energy and food prices, printed at 7.7%.
Cryptos rebound after finding support
BTC suffered a strong sell-off on Monday, but oscillator values indicate some near-term support is probable. ETH price action is generating panic in hodlers and excitement in bears. XRP has upcoming Kumo Twist, which could point to a temporary or long-term reversal in the current trend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?