- USD/JPY remains above Ichimoku Cloud, Tenkan, and Kijun-Sen levels, supporting further upside potential.
- Key resistance levels: 158.25 (June 17 high), 158.44 (April 26 peak), and 160.32 (YTD high).
- Support levels: 157.00, Tenkan-Sen at 156.98, Senkou Span A at 156.16, and Kijun-Sen at 155.93.
The USD/JPY remains flat as Thursday’s Asian session begins, yet it printed minuscule gains of 0.15% on Wednesday. The lack of catalysts and US traders away from their desks in observance of the Juneteenth holiday dried up the FX space, which has remained unmoved since the London close. The major trades at 158.00, virtually unchanged
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair’s uptrend remains intact, with the spot price remaining above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and on top of the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen levels. Those reasons justify further USD/JPY upside, but fears that Japanese authorities might intervene in the markets keep traders cautious, with the major advancing steadily.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bullish, supporting buyers.
The first key resistance level they need to clear is the June 17 high of 158.25. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the April 26 peak at 158.44 ahead of the year-to-date (YTD) high of 160.32 would be next.
Conversely, sellers can challenge key support levels if USD/JPY drops below 157.00. The first would be the Tenkan-Sen at 156.98, followed by Senkou Span A at 156.16. Once cleared, the next stop would be the Kijun-Sen at 155.93. The next demand area would be the Senkou Span B at 155.52.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|157.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.84
|Daily SMA50
|155.8
|Daily SMA100
|152.87
|Daily SMA200
|150.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.23
|Previous Daily Low
|157.52
|Previous Weekly High
|158.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.72
|Previous Monthly High
|157.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now retargets 0.6700 and beyond
AUD/USD built on Tuesday’s advance and reclaimed the upper-0.6600s against the backdrop of the Greenback’s flat price action, while investors continued to assess the latest RBA hawkish hold.
EUR/USD could embark on some consolidation near term
EUR/USD charted humble gains and managed to revisit the 1.0750 region amidst marginal volatility in the FX galaxy, extending at the same time its promising first half of the week.
Gold price climbs amid traders' optimism of Fed rate cuts
Gold's price barely moved Wednesday during the North American session as traders remained absent in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Data from the United States continued to weaken, a sign of relief for traders who remain confident the Federal Reserve will ease policy twice this year.
Ethereum ETF impact may not result in ETH rally
Ethereum's increased over 4% in the past 24 hours after the US SEC dropped its Ethereum 2.0 investigations amid expectations of spot ETH ETFs. However, the recent excitement surrounding ETH ETFs may not lead to the expected price increase.
Is China about to let the Yuan go for a wander?
PBOC Governor Pan spoke overnight and confirmed that they are still looking to continue their accommodative stance, albeit with no big changes likely. One thing they did touch on was that they are looking at purchasing their own Treasury bonds.