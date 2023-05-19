USD/JPY Price Analysis: Slumps from weekly highs as bearish-engulfing candle pattern looms

The USD/JPY must claim the 138.00 figure for a bullish resumption. Once done, the next resistance would be the December 15 high of 138.17, followed by the 139.00 figure. A rally above the latter will expose the November 30 high at 139.89, before challenging the 140.00 figure.

In that outcome, the USD/JPY first support would be 138.00. A breach of the latter will expose the May 18 daily low of 137.28, followed by the May 17 swing low at 136.30.

The USD/JPY remains upward biased, but a bearish candlestick formation could open the door for further losses. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator remains in bullish territory but aims lower, which could put a lid on the USD/JPY fall. However, if USD/JPY achieves a daily close below the December 15 daily low of 138.17, that would exert downward pressure on the pair.

USD/JPY forms a bearish-engulfing candlestick pattern, snapping five days of gains, down almost 0.60%, after hitting a weekly high of 138.74. Risk-off and a weaker US Dollar (USD), weighed on the USD/JPY pair . At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 137.90, below its opening price.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.