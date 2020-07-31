USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rebounds from multi-month lows, lacks follow-through

- USD/JPY staged a modest bounce from multi-month lows amid extremely oversold conditions.
- The lack of follow-through suggests that the near-term bearish bias is still far from being over.
- Bears might now wait for a sustained breakthrough the 104.00 mark before placing fresh bets.
The USD/JPY pair recovered around 70 pips from multi-month lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 104.85 region in the last hour.
Extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts turned out to be a key factor behind the pair's modest intraday short-covering move. This coupled with a positive move in the US equity futures further undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and remained supportive.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped below the key 105.00 psychological mark. The pair's inability to capitalize on the attempted bounce clearly suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over.
That said, a sustained breakthrough the 105.00 mark might prompt some additional short-covering and lift the pair further towards an intermediate resistance near the 105.65-70 region. Bulls might then aim to test weekly swing highs resistance near the 106.00-106.10 area.
On the flip side, the 104.20-15 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Subsequent weakness below the 104.00 mark will reinforce the near-term bearish outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 103.00 mark.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|104.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.69
|Daily SMA50
|107.25
|Daily SMA100
|107.57
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.3
|Previous Daily Low
|104.68
|Previous Weekly High
|107.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.68
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.