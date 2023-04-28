USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rally inspired by continuation of BoJ’s ultra-dovish policy approaches 135.00

- USD/JPY has jumped swiftly to near 135.00 as BoJ has announced a continuation of ultra-dovish monetary policy.
- The USD Index has jumped above 101.76 amid a delay in US debt-ceiling proposal and pre-Fed policy anxiety.
- USD/JPY is on the verge of delivering a breakout of the Ascending Triangle pattern.
The USD/JPY pair has scaled quickly to near the crucial resistance of 135.00 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced a continuation of ultra-loose monetary policy and stability in Japanese Government Bonds’ (JGBs) yields band to maintain an expansionary policy stance. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has confirmed that the central bank will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed while striving for market stability.
S&P500 futures have recovered the majority of losses generated in the Asian session, portraying a recovery in appeal for US equities as investors are cheerful from solid quarterly performances by technology companies.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its day high at 101.76 amid a delay in US debt-ceiling proposal and pre-Federal Reserve (Fed) policy anxiety among the market participants.
On a four-hour scale, USD/JPY is near the edge of the horizontal resistance of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern plotted from March 15 high at 135.12. The upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from March 24 low at 129.64.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) below 134.00 has got highly diverged from the major, indicating solid strength in the upside bias.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has climbed above 60.00, which signals that the bullish momentum has been triggered.
Going forward, a decisive break above March 06 low at 135.37 will drive the major toward March 10 high at 137.00 followed by the ultimate resistance plotted from March 08 high at 137.91.
On the contrary, a break below April 05 low at 130.63 would drag the asset toward the round-level support of 130.00. A break below the 130.00 support would expose the asset to March 24 low at 129.64.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.98
|Today Daily Change
|1.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|133.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.32
|Daily SMA50
|133.79
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.2
|Previous Daily Low
|133.21
|Previous Weekly High
|135.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.55
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1050 on hot French inflation data
EUR/USD is jumping back toward 1.1050 after the French inflation beat estimates with 6.9% YoY in April. The pair is resilient to a broad US Dollar rebound, as investors await a slew of top-tier economic news from the euro area and the US.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2500, US PCE inflation data eyed
GBP/USD is looking to retest the 1.2500 level in the European session on Friday. The pair is rebounding, despite an extended recovery in the US Dollar, fuelled by the dovish BoJ-induced USD/JPY rally, The focus shifts toward US PCE inflation data.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
CFTC ordered South Africa-based bitcoin pool operator Mirror Trading International to pay $1.73 billion in restitution for defrauding investors. In June 2022, CFTC described this as the “largest ever fraud scheme case involving bitcoin.” MTI’s key figure Cornelius Johannes Steynberg is at the center of this lawsuit.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar Premium
A final scramble to the top, and it is all downhill from there – that is how markets see the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The upcoming May meeting will be the last in which the bank raises borrowing costs, and not even the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation could change it.