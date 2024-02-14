- USD/JPY pulls back to 150.50s after touching highs near 150.80, following US CPI report-driven rally.
- Technical indicators suggest an upward trend, but the 151.00 level poses a significant hurdle due to Japanese authorities intervention warnings.
- Potential for further gains if 151.00 is breached; downside risks if it falls below the 150.00 support level.
The USD/JPY retreats after peaking at around the 150.80s area and drops toward the 150.50s area late in the North American session as US Treasury bond yields retrace after hitting year-to-date (YTD) high.
The pair peaked at around the 150.80s area, following last Tuesday’s 140-pip rally after a US inflation report revealed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stands above the 3% threshold.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY is upward biased after extending its gains above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the Kijun and Tenkan-Sen levels. However, the 151.00 psychological figures could be challenging to surpass as Japanese authorities threatened to intervene in the Forex markets.
If traders clear the psychological 151.00 figure, that could open the door to challenge last year’s high at 151.91, followed by the 152.00 mark.
In another scenario, if sellers drag the exchange rate below 150.00, downside risks will emerge at the Tenkan-Sen at 148.55. Once cleared, up next would be the Senkou Span A at 148.05, before the 148.00 mark.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
USD/JPY TECHNICAL LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|150.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.23
|Daily SMA50
|145.54
|Daily SMA100
|147.54
|Daily SMA200
|145.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.89
|Previous Daily Low
|149.27
|Previous Weekly High
|149.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.63
|Previous Monthly High
|148.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
