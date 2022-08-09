- Long-term, the USD/JPY is neutral-to-upward biased, facing solid resistance at 135.50.
- The USD/JPY hourly chart portrays a 40 pip narrow trading range ahead of Wednesday’s US CPI report.
The USD/JPY is almost flat amidst a calmed North American session ahead of July’s US inflation report, which could shed light on further Federal Reserve tightening in the September meeting. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 135.12, slightly up 0.14%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as neutral-to-upward biased. In the last couple of days, the pair’s price action faced solid resistance around the 135.50 area, putting a lid on the USD/JPY, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50.32 sideways illustrates the consolidation in the pair.
If the USD/JPY breaks above 135.50, the next resistance would be the 20-day EMA at 135.83. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the July 28 high at 136.57, followed by 137.00. On the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be the 50-day EMA at 135.12. Break below will expose the 135.00 figure, followed by the August 5 daily low at 132.52.
From a near-term perspective, the one-hour USD/JPY chart illustrates Tuesday’s price action’s narrow 40 pip range. The 20 and 50-hour EMAs around the 134.95-97 area cement the previously mentioned, signaling that USD/JPY traders remain at bay, waiting for fresh US economic data, namely inflation. Therefore, a break above/below that range would determine the faith of the major.
Upwards, the USD/JPY’s first resistance would be the 135.50 mark. A breach of the latter will expose the July 27 daily high at 136.58, followed by 137.00. Downwards, the USD/JPY’s first support will be the August 8 daily low at 134.75. Once cleared, the next support will be the 200-hour EMA at 133.57.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|134.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.95
|Daily SMA50
|135.02
|Daily SMA100
|130.87
|Daily SMA200
|122.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.58
|Previous Daily Low
|134.35
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
