USD/JPY Price Analysis: Off lows, but gap remains unfilled

- USD/JPY gapped lower in Asia due to risk aversion.
- The pair has trimmed losses but is yet to fill the gap.
- A move to 109.17 is needed to fill the gap down open.
USD/JPY has recovered part of early loss, but the gap created by the pair's open weekly open rate of 108.89 is still unfilled.
The pair gapped lower at 108.89 in Asia from Friday's low of 109.17 and fell to 108.73, as the anti-risk yen picked up a bid on a string of bad news, ranging from Coronavirus scare to attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from session lows. At press time, the pair is trading at 108.94, however, the 28-pip gap still remains unfilled.
Markets tend to fill gaps, so, a move to 109.17 cannot be ruled out. That said, a bounce to that level could be short-lived or remain elusive if the risk-off mood worsens. Currently, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting 0.90% drop, while sticks in Asia are flashing red amid a 2.3% decline in oil prices.
USD/JPY risks falling to support at 108.43 (Dec. 9 low) on sustained risk aversion. A violation there would expose 107.89 (Nov. 1 low).
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|109.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.33
|Daily SMA50
|109.18
|Daily SMA100
|108.7
|Daily SMA200
|108.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.63
|Previous Daily Low
|109.17
|Previous Weekly High
|110.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.17
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
