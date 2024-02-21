USD/JPY Price Analysis: Hovers around the psychological support of 150.00 on Wednesday

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • USD/JPY could break below immediate support at the 150.00 psychological level.
  • A break below a nine-day EMA at 149.81 could lead the pair to test the major support at 149.50.
  • Technical indicators suggest a confirmation of the bullish trend for the pair.

USD/JPY seems to remain in the negative territory for the third consecutive day. The USD/JPY pair hovers near 150.10 during the European session on Wednesday. The immediate support appears at the psychological level of 150.00.

A break below the latter could impact the USD/JPY pair to test the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 149.81 followed by the major support at 149.50. If the pair breaks the major support, it could approach the psychological support zone around the 149.00 level following the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 148.50.

However, the technical analysis for the USD/JPY pair suggests a bullish momentum as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 level. Additionally, the lagging indicator of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals a confirmation of the bullish trend, with the MACD line positioned above the centerline and the signal line.

On the upside, the USD/JPY pair could find the resistance zone around the weekly high at 150.43 and the major barrier at 150.50 level. A breakthrough above this zone could lead the pair to revisit February’s high at 150.88 followed by the psychological resistance level of 151.00.

USD/JPY: Daily Chart

USD/JPY: other technical levels

Overview
Today last price 150.07
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 149.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 148.73
Daily SMA50 146
Daily SMA100 147.58
Daily SMA200 145.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 150.44
Previous Daily Low 149.68
Previous Weekly High 150.89
Previous Weekly Low 148.93
Previous Monthly High 148.81
Previous Monthly Low 140.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 149.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.13

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs

AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs

The Australian Dollar posted minuscule gains on Wednesday against the US Dollar, after the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes emphasized policymakers remain hesitant to begin to ease policy. Therefore, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6550, down by 0.02% as the Asian session begins.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD kept the constructive tone above 1.0800

EUR/USD kept the constructive tone above 1.0800

Further gains propelled EUR/USD further north of the 1.0800 hurdle, as the FOMC Minutes failed to ignite some rebound in the US Dollar and cautiousness remained on the rise ahead of PMIs and the ECB Accounts, both due on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes

Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes

The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.

Gold News

Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate

Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate

Bitcoin price consolidation continues to stretch but steadily leans in favor of the downside. This is expected as markets tend to not wait that long. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s firm MicroStrategy is making headlines with a possible listing in the S&P 500.

Read more

Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus

Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus

Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures