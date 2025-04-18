USD/JPY Price Analysis: Holds losses below 142.50, support appears at seven-month lows

- USD/JPY could retest the seven-month low of 141.61, recorded on Thursday.
- If the 14-day Relative Strength Index falls below the 30 level, it could potentially trigger a short-term corrective rebound.
- The primary initial resistance is located near the nine-day EMA at 143.80.
USD/JPY inches lower after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 142.40 during the Asian session on Friday. An analysis of the daily chart showed the pair moves downward within a descending channel, indicating a confirmed bearish bias.
The USD/JPY pair continues to trade below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), signaling subdued short-term momentum. Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers just above the 30 level, further supporting the ongoing bearish outlook. A drop below the 30 mark could suggest an oversold condition, potentially triggering a short-term corrective rebound.
On the downside, the USD/JPY pair may revisit the seven-month low of 141.61, marked on Thursday, followed by the descending channel’s lower boundary near 140.80. A decisive break below this channel could reinforce the bearish bias and open the door for a move toward 139.58 — the lowest level since July 2023, last seen in September 2024.
To the upside, initial resistance is seen at the nine-day EMA around 143.80. A breakout above this level could boost short-term momentum and pave the way for a test of the descending channel’s upper boundary near 146.30.
Further resistance is located at the 50-day EMA at 148.30, followed by the two-month high of 151.31, recorded on March 3.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|EUR
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.24%
|0.53%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.24%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|NZD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.53%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
