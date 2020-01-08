USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback trades near session’s highs, bulls eying the 109.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is reversing the decline which started in the first days of January.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.00 handle.
  
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is bouncing from the 108.00 handle and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The market is now challenging the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is gaining ground above the 108.45 support and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bulls are gaining momentum and probably want to reach the 109.00 handle, which is likely going to act as resistance. If the market can surpass that level, the next level to watch is likely the 109.52 level on the way up. The spot is expected to meet support near the 108.45/28 price zone, 107.83 and 107.61/49 support zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.74
Today Daily Change 0.18
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 108.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.08
Daily SMA50 108.93
Daily SMA100 108.25
Daily SMA200 108.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.63
Previous Daily Low 108.26
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 107.84
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

