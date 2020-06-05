USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback trades in 2.5-month highs vs. Japanese yen

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is holding near levels last seen in late March 2020. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.75 resistance.   
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading off the June’s highs just below the 109.75 resistance. As bulls remain in charge above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, a break of the 107.75 resistance could lead to further upside towards the 110.12 and 110.90 price levels. On the other hand, retracements down could find support near the 108.81 and 108.36 levels initially. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.61
Today Daily Change 0.46
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 109.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.67
Daily SMA50 107.62
Daily SMA100 108.31
Daily SMA200 108.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.2
Previous Daily Low 108.62
Previous Weekly High 107.95
Previous Weekly Low 107.08
Previous Monthly High 108.09
Previous Monthly Low 105.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

