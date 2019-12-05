USD/JPY price analysis: Greenback trades at daily lows against yen, sub-109.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY remains vulnerable below the 109.00 figure in the New York session.
  • The 106.59 support is on the bear's radar.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is correcting the recent drop below the 109.00 figure and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily time frame.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY remains on the back foot below the 109.04 resistance and the main SMAs. Bears will likely try retest 108.59 support. If this level fails to hold prices, the spot could decline towards the 108.36/25 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
   

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below a downward sloping 200 SMA on the 30-minute chart suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at 109.04 and 109.49 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.75
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 108.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.93
Daily SMA50 108.5
Daily SMA100 107.79
Daily SMA200 108.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.96
Previous Daily Low 108.43
Previous Weekly High 109.67
Previous Weekly Low 108.63
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 108
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data

EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data

US data just released was generally encouraging as unemployment claims decreased to 203K in the week ended Nov.20, while the trade deficit shrank to $47.2B in October. EU data disappointed, yet the pair holds on to weekly gains.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market is changing and not only in prices

Crypto market is changing and not only in prices

2019 leaves behind some failed institutional initiatives. 2020 promises a State of the Art infrastructure to take crypto trading to the next level. Yesterday's "Pump and Dump" can be repeated in the next few hours.

Read more

Gold: In search of a firm direction, remains vulnerable below 100-DMA

Gold: In search of a firm direction, remains vulnerable below 100-DMA

Following the previous session's intraday pullback from the vicinity of 100-day SMA, or one-month tops, gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early North-American session on Thursday.

Gold News

USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data

USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data

Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures