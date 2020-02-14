USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback sidelined, remains vulnerable vs. yen

  • USD/JPY is easing from February highs.
  • The rising wedge pattern can put bearish pressure on USD/JPY.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is easing from February highs below the 110.00 figure while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY broke below a rising wedge formation while above the 100/200 SMAs. The spot is easing from the 109.82 resistance as bears want to break below the 109.59 support and drive the market towards the 109.36 and 109.02 levels. On the flip side, a daily close above the 110.00 resistance might invalidate the bearish scenario, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
Resistance: 109.82, 110.10, 110.45
Support: 109.59, 109.36, 109.02
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.74
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 109.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.51
Daily SMA50 109.32
Daily SMA100 108.92
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.12
Previous Daily Low 109.62
Previous Weekly High 110.02
Previous Weekly Low 108.32
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.57

 

 

