USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. 
  • Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is nearing the 109.00 handle while piercing above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The Japanese yen is getting dumped as President Trump tweeted: “Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!”. The market switched to risk-on after it with equities jumping and gold dropping.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is spiking to the upside, breaking above the 109.04 resistance and the main SMAs. The quote could reach the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.94
Today Daily Change 0.40
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 108.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.82
Daily SMA50 108.59
Daily SMA100 107.83
Daily SMA200 108.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.86
Previous Daily Low 108.46
Previous Weekly High 109.73
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

