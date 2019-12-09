USD/JPY price analysis: Greenback enters Asia below 108.73 level against yen

USD/JPY is trading near the December lows below its 200 DMA.

Support is seen at the 108.45 and 108.11 levels.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading near the December lows above the 108.50 level and the 50-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the spot is trading below the 200 DMA, which can be a sign of weakness.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

The market is consolidating the early December drop while below the main SMAs. A daily close below the 108.45 support can see the market decline towards the 108.11, 107.90 and 107.66 price levels.

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

The market is trading below downward sloping 100/200 SMA, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen near 108.73, 108.95, 109.24 and 109.69 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels