USD/JPY price analysis: Greenback enters Asia below 108.73 level against yen

  • USD/JPY is trading near the December lows below its 200 DMA. 
  • Support is seen at the 108.45 and 108.11 levels. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading near the December lows above the 108.50 level and the 50-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the spot is trading below the 200 DMA, which can be a sign of weakness. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is consolidating the early December drop while below the main SMAs. A daily close below the 108.45 support can see the market decline towards the 108.11, 107.90 and 107.66 price levels. 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below downward sloping 100/200 SMA, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen near 108.73, 108.95, 109.24 and 109.69 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.57
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 108.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.87
Daily SMA50 108.53
Daily SMA100 107.81
Daily SMA200 108.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.93
Previous Daily Low 108.53
Previous Weekly High 109.73
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.21

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

