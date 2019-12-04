USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback correcting below 109.00 handle against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is choppy in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 108.41 support. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is consolidating the recent drop below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. The market is finding some support near the 108.50 level and the 50 SMA.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is consolidating the sharp down move, which dragged the spot below the 109.00 figure and its main SMAs. As the market remains weak, the market could decline towards 108.41 and 107.96 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below downward sloping 100/200 SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is seen at 108.80, 109.00 and 109.31 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.69
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 108.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.93
Daily SMA50 108.48
Daily SMA100 107.78
Daily SMA200 108.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.21
Previous Daily Low 108.48
Previous Weekly High 109.67
Previous Weekly Low 108.63
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data

GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP

EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP

EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.

EUR/USD News

USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision

USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision

USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.

Read more

Bitcoin jumps $500 in a matter of minutes. Whales behind the move?

Bitcoin jumps $500 in a matter of minutes. Whales behind the move?

Bitcoin (BTC) jumps to $7,770 in a matter of minutes ahead of the US opening. While the coin has retreated to $7,575 by the time of writing.

Read more

USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias

USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias

Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures