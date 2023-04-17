- USD/JPY reached fresh five-week highs at 134.57, with bulls eyeing 135.00.
- Oscillators at bullish areas favor further upside in the USD/JPY.
- Downside risks lie below 134.00, which could drive the USD/JPY towards 133.00.
The USD/JPY moved higher as US Treasury bond yields resumed their uptrend, following the last week’s hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller’s comments that more tightening is needed, triggered the latest jump in the 10-year US T-bond yield. Therefore, the USD/JPY rallied and is trading at 134.47, up 0.52%.
USD/JPY Price Action
The USD/JPY extended its gains past the last week’s high of 134.04, and it’s aiming to challenge a break above January 6 high at 134.77. On its way up, the USD/JPY climbed above several solid resistance areas, like the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) EMA at 133.70, followed by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 134.00. Once the pair cleared those levels, a challenge to 135.00 is on the cards.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) cements the upward case in bullish territory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) indicates that buying pressure is increasing.
If USD/JPY rallies above 135.00, the next resistance would be 136.00, followed by the psychological 137.00 level before testing the YTD high at 137.91. Conversely, if the USD/JPY retraces, the first support would be 100-day EMA at 134.00. A breach of the latter will immediately expose the 200-day EMA at 133.70, followed by the 50-day EMA At 133.14, before sliding to 133.00.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|133.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.19
|Daily SMA50
|133.47
|Daily SMA100
|133.14
|Daily SMA200
|137.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.84
|Previous Daily Low
|132.17
|Previous Weekly High
|134.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.83
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
