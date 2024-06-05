On the flip side, the USD/JPY's first support would be 156.00. Once surpassed, the next stop would be 155.00, before testing the confluence of the Tenkan-Sen and the 50-DMA at around 154.81/92.

The USD/JPY first resistance would be the 156.50 mark. A breach of the latte will expose the May 30 high of 157.68 before rallying toward the April 26 high of 158.44. Up next would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of 160.32.

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY remains upward biased despite retreating toward the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 154.82 on Tuesday. However, buyers lifted the exchange rate towards current levels, forming a ‘bullish harami’ candlestick chart pattern that could open the door for further gains.

The USD/JPY recovered some ground and advanced towards the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) on Wednesday, gaining some 0.79% and trading at 156.11 at the time of writing. Data from the United States kept the Greenback bid while falling Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields undermined the Yen.

