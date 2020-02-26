USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar trades near session’s highs vs. Yen, above 110.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is consolidating the recent losses. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 110.00 figure.

 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading in a bull channel while above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is pulling back down after a huge breakout last week. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading in the 110.00/110.60 range while trading between the 50 and the 100 SMAs. As the market is consolidating the recent drop the bears might try to break below the 110.00 support to reach 109.40 and 108.60 on the way down. Resistances are seen near the 110.65 level and the 111.00 figure.
   
 
Resistance: 110.65, 111.00, 111.40
Support: 110.00, 109.40, 108.60
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.36
Today Daily Change 1.24
Today Daily Change % 1.13
Today daily open 110.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.94
Daily SMA50 109.58
Daily SMA100 109.18
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 111.04
Previous Daily Low 109.89
Previous Weekly High 112.23
Previous Weekly Low 109.66
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 111.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm

EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as bargain-seekers grab stocks and push US yields higher after the coronavirus-related sell-off. Conflicting headlines about potential German stimulus have weighed on the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears

GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears

GBP/USD has been unable to recapture 1.2950 as markets are somewhat less worried about coronavirus. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie

Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie

Current levels do not justify negative market sentiment. The panic created by Covid-19 could underpin the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. The main moving averages provide key support levels after the sharp rises from the December levels.

Read more

Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region

Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region

Gold surrendered its early modest gains and has now drifted into the negative territory, refreshing session lows around the $1634-335 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures