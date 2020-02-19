USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar surges to 9-month high, breaks above 111.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • After ten days of consolidation, USD/JPY broke strongly to the upside to fresh 2020 highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 111.50 resistance.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is rising sharply breaking above the 111.00 figure and closing a gap from May 2019. The spot is trading in a bull channel while above its daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is having an exceptional intraday rally as the average daily range is about three times larger than usual.  
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is printing fresh 2020 highs as the market is spiking above its main SMAs. The market decided to break the range of the last ten days while breaking through several resistance levels, the better market mood and USD strength made bears capitulate. As the bulls are back in control, the spot will focus on the 111.50 resistance to extend gains towards the 111.95 and 111.41 levels. Support can be seen near the 110.69, 110.34 and 109.88 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
  
Resistance: 111.50, 111.95, 111.41
Support: 110.69, 110.34, 109.88
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.2
Today Daily Change 1.34
Today Daily Change % 1.22
Today daily open 109.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.48
Daily SMA50 109.39
Daily SMA100 108.98
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.95
Previous Daily Low 109.66
Previous Weekly High 110.14
Previous Weekly Low 109.56
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda and the Fed's minutes are next.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019

USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019

The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable decline sending the pair roughly 130 pips up in a day. Dismal Japanese data, solid US one and a better market mood behind the advance.

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900

GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900

Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.

GBP/USD News

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures