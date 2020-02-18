USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar eases from session highs vs. yen, trades sub-110.00 level

  • USD/JPY sideways theme remains intact in the first half of the week. 
  • The rising wedge pattern can limit bullish advances. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is extending the ranging theme for the 10th consecutive day as the spot is trading off February highs and below the 110.00 figure. The quote is trading above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily time frame.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY broke below a rising wedge formation while above the 100/200 SMAs. The quote is trading sideways below the 109.94 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bears are probably looking for a break below the 109.58 support and to drive the market towards 109.30 and 108.95 price levels. On the flip side, a daily close above the 110.15 resistance might invalidate the bearish scenario, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
Resistance: 109.94, 110.15, 110.32
Support: 109.58, 109.30, 108.95
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.79
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 109.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.48
Daily SMA50 109.37
Daily SMA100 108.95
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.96
Previous Daily Low 109.72
Previous Weekly High 110.14
Previous Weekly Low 109.56
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.26

 

 

