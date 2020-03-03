USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar drops to fresh 2020 lows vs yen in response to the Fed shock cut

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading to fresh 2020 lows below the 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) after the Fed decided to cut interest rates in an emergency measure. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is challenging the 2020 lows while the market is trading below its main SMAs. Bears want a break below the 107.00 figure to trade down towards the 106.72 and 106.38 price levels. Resistance is seen near 107.90 and 108.17 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 107.90, 108.17, 108.51
Support: 107.00, 106.72, 106.38
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.45
Today Daily Change -0.99
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 108.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.02
Daily SMA50 109.56
Daily SMA100 109.22
Daily SMA200 108.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.58
Previous Daily Low 107.38
Previous Weekly High 111.68
Previous Weekly Low 107.51
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades on high ground after the Fed slashes rates by 50bp

EUR/USD trades on high ground after the Fed slashes rates by 50bp

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.12 but off the highs as the Federal Reserve shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points in response to the coronavirus crisis.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap

GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap

GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, off the highs. Cable leaped when the Federal Reserve announced an emergency 50bp rate cut in response to the coronavirus.

GBP/USD News

Powell throws in the towel: Bears awake, it’s hunting season

Powell throws in the towel: Bears awake, it’s hunting season

The Fed surprise rate cut shakes confidence in managing the next crisis. A rate cut of this magnitude after the most bullish day ever on the DJIA is a bad idea. Volatility has returned after the decision, a sign that the market is not taking it well.

Read more

XAU/USD soars above $1,620 as Fed cuts rates, next levels to watch

XAU/USD soars above $1,620 as Fed cuts rates, next levels to watch

Gold prices have leaped after the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a double-dose of 50 basis points in a shock move to tackle the evolving risk of coronavirus. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures