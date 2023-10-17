USD/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidates around mid-149.00s, bullish potential seems intact

- USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction and oscillates in a narrow band for the second straight day.
- The divergent Fed-BoJ policy outlook continues to act as a tailwind and should limit the downside.
- The technical setup also favours bulls and supports prospects for a move towards the 150.00 mark.
The USD/JPY pair extends its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day and remains confined in a narrow range around mid-149.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.
The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next policy move keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive. This, along with speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the foreign exchange market to support the domestic currency, acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which might continue to undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY).
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair is holding above an ascending trend-line extending from the monthly swing low. The said support, currently pegged around the 149.15 area, now coincides with the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and should act as a pivotal point. Oscillators on the daily chart, meanwhile, are still holding in the positive territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the aforementioned trend-line support before placing bearish bets. Some follow-through selling below the 149.00 round figure might then drag the USD/JPY pair towards the 200-period SMA support near the 148.15 region. This is closely followed by the 148.00 mark, below which the downward trajectory could get extended towards retesting the October 3 swing low, around the 147.30-147.25 region.
On the flip side, the 149.80-149.85 region is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 150.00 psychological mark or the potential intervention level. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further appreciating move towards the 151.00 round figure. The momentum could get extended and eventually push the USD/JPY pair closer to the 152.00 mark, or a multi-decade high touched in October 2022.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|149.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.98
|Daily SMA50
|147.32
|Daily SMA100
|144.32
|Daily SMA200
|138.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.76
|Previous Daily Low
|149.36
|Previous Weekly High
|149.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.16
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
