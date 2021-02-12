USD/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to gains near multi-day tops, above 105.00 mark

- Stronger USD assisted USD/JPY to recover further from monthly lows touched earlier this week.
- A strong pickup in the US bond yields was seen as a key factor that underpinned the greenback.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair gained strong positive traction on the last trading day of the week and climbed to levels beyond the key 105.00 psychological mark, or three-day tops. Bulls, however, seemed struggling to find acceptance above 200-hour SMA and the momentum stalled near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 105.77-104.41 recent downfall.
Slightly overstretched RSI on the 1-hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding bullish traders from placing fresh bets. Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought conditions, supporting prospects for additional near-term gains.
The constructive outlook is further reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which underpinned the US dollar demand. Hence, a subsequent strength towards the 105.55 intermediate resistance, en-route multi-month tops, around the 105.75 region touched earlier this month, looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 104.80 horizontal zone ahead of monthly swing lows, around the 104.40 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the bullish bias and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The USD/JPY pair might then turn vulnerable to test sub-104.00 levels.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|104.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.39
|Daily SMA50
|103.95
|Daily SMA100
|104.4
|Daily SMA200
|105.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.8
|Previous Daily Low
|104.55
|Previous Weekly High
|105.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.61
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3800 despite the upbeat UK Q4 GDP data. Although the US dollar’s rebound could be behind the cable’s weakness, the EU-UK jitters over the NI border and fears of extended lockdown in the UK continue to weigh.
Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin is likely to rally to levels above $100,000 if history repeats with the market cap-to-thermocap ratio. The Canadian securities regulator leads the way by approving the first North American BTC ETF product.
EUR/USD pierces 1.2100 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades at fresh daily lows sub-1.2100,as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. A sharp advance in US Treasury yields pushes the dollar higher as the 10-year note yield approaches 1.20%.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near multi-day lows, around $1815 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor weighing on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a further decline, even below the $1800 mark.
US Dollar Index: Solid support aligns at 90.00
The weekly decline in DXY decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.