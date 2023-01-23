- The USD/JPY post gains for two straight days and meanders around the 20-day EMA.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Range-bound capped around the 130.00-131.00 mark.
The USD/JPY prolonged its gains to two consecutive days on Monday, though it faltered to crack the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 130.91, which would pave the way for further upside. Nevertheless, as the Asian session begins, the USD/JPY is trading at 130.60, registering minuscule losses of 0.02%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY tested the 20-day EMA during Monday’s session, though the pair retreated and closed at 130.64. However, the USD/JPY pair remains tilted to the downside, but it might consolidate around 131.00. This is because the Relative Strength Index (RSI), albeit at bearish territory, is almost flat, while the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays buyers gathering momentum.
For the USD/JPY to resume upwards in the near term, it needs to break January’s 18-daily high of 131.57. Break above will expose the 132.00 mark, followed by a falling slope resistance trendline around 132.18, followed by the 50-day EMA at 134.10. As an alternate scenario, if the downtrend resumes, the USD/JPY first support would be the January 23 daily low of 129.04, followed by January 16 at 127.21.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.61
|Today Daily Change
|1.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|129.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.12
|Daily SMA50
|134.8
|Daily SMA100
|140.09
|Daily SMA200
|136.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.61
|Previous Daily Low
|128.35
|Previous Weekly High
|131.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.22
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
